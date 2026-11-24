Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Spacecraft begins orbit of Mercury, with a glitch reported
After an eight-year journey, the European-Japanese spacecraft BepiColombo has begun orbiting the solar system's smallest and innermost planet Mercury, though the European Space Agency said on Sunday a glitch has occurred involving its thrusters. Mercury, only slightly larger than Earth's moon, is the least explored of the four planets in the inner solar system, with BepiColombo only the third spacecraft to visit the planet and just the second to orbit it.