Following is a ​summary ​of current ‌science news ​briefs.

Spacecraft begins orbit of ‌Mercury, with a glitch reported

After an eight-year journey, the ‌European-Japanese spacecraft BepiColombo has begun ‌orbiting the solar system's smallest and innermost planet Mercury, though ⁠the ​European ⁠Space Agency said on Sunday a ⁠glitch has occurred involving its thrusters. ​Mercury, only slightly larger ⁠than Earth's moon, is the least ⁠explored ​of the four planets in the inner ⁠solar system, with BepiColombo only the ⁠third ⁠spacecraft to visit the planet and just ‌the ‌second to orbit ​it.