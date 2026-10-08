Italy foreign ministry says it has come under cyber attack
Italy's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday its website had come under cyber attack but security systems had successfully mitigated the threat, with no disruption to services.
Italy's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday its website had come under cyber attack but security systems had successfully mitigated the threat, with no disruption to services.
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