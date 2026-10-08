UPDATE 1-US suspending permanent residency program for Microsoft, Vance says

US Vice President JD Vance said ‌on Thursday that the federal government was suspending Microsoft from a program that allows ‌skilled foreign workers to gain permanent residency, ‌citing alleged fraud. Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling added that some of the largest IT firms ⁠in ​the world ⁠would also be suspended from that program, including ⁠Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini, as ​well as Adobe. Microsoft did not ⁠immediately respond to a request for comment.

He also ⁠said ​nine universities, including Harvard, Yale and Stanford, would be investigated for ⁠allegedly bringing in international students to undercut American ⁠wages. ⁠Labor Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito said subpoenas had already been served.