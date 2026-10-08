Boxing-Cardiff stadium application seeks 1 a.m. slot for Fury v Joshua ring walks

Heavyweight rivals Tyson Fury and ​Anthony Joshua plan to ​start their pre-fight ring ‌walks at ​1 a.m. local time on December 12 with Cardiff's Principality Stadium set to stay ‌open until 3.30, according to an application to the city council. The fight has been billed as the biggest in British boxing history ‌with the Welsh city chosen as the location after other ‌venues, including London's Wembley Stadium, could not offer the late hours required to draw in a North American audience.

The fight between the former world champions is ⁠being ​broadcast on ⁠Netflix and Saudi money man Turki Alalshikh had hoped initially that it could ⁠be staged at New York's Madison Square Garden. A Cardiff Council spokesman confirmed ​details of the application, which is yet to be approved ⁠and is on a one-off basis, with a request also for extensions of ⁠live ​music and the supply of alcohol until 3 a.m.

The roof of the stadium will be closed throughout the event and ⁠all ticket holders would have to be in the venue from ⁠11:30 p.m. ⁠on December 11, with no later admissions. Tickets for the fight are due to go on sale on ‌Friday.