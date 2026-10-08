Boxing-Cardiff stadium application seeks 1 a.m. slot for Fury v Joshua ring walks

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 20:42 IST
Boxing-Cardiff stadium application seeks 1 a.m. slot for Fury v Joshua ring walks

Heavyweight rivals Tyson Fury and ​Anthony Joshua plan to ​start their pre-fight ring ‌walks at ​1 a.m. local time on December 12 with Cardiff's Principality Stadium set to stay ‌open until 3.30, according to an application to the city council. The fight has been billed as the biggest in British boxing history ‌with the Welsh city chosen as the location after other ‌venues, including London's Wembley Stadium, could not offer the late hours required to draw in a North American audience.

The fight between the former world champions is ⁠being ​broadcast on ⁠Netflix and Saudi money man Turki Alalshikh had hoped initially that it could ⁠be staged at New York's Madison Square Garden. A Cardiff Council spokesman confirmed ​details of the application, which is yet to be approved ⁠and is on a one-off basis, with a request also for extensions of ⁠live ​music and the supply of alcohol until 3 a.m.

The roof of the stadium will be closed throughout the event and ⁠all ticket holders would have to be in the venue from ⁠11:30 p.m. ⁠on December 11, with no later admissions. Tickets for the fight are due to go on sale on ‌Friday.

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
4
UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trump visit

UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trum...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

Who Controls Climate Finance? ADB’s Gender Window Shifts Resources Directly to Women

Can South Asia Turn Its AI Opportunity Into Jobs and Growth Before Its Demographic Edge Fades?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026