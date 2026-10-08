British counter-terrorism police are ​investigating after two Latvian men were arrested near ​a Royal Air Force base ‌in Cambridgeshire ​in the early hours of Thursday, police said in a statement. Police said there was nothing so far to suggest the incident was linked to ‌a suspected plot to attack a different British airbase in western England which had been used by US military to launch bombing missions against Iran.

The men were discovered after Ministry of Defence Police found an abandoned vehicle ‌during a security patrol at RAF Molesworth, about 100 km (62 miles) north of London, and raised the alarm. ‌Subsequent checks found a small breach in the perimeter fence, and the men, aged 32 and 36, were then arrested inside the base. They were initially arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a prohibited site and criminal damage, then re-arrested on suspicion of "entering a ⁠prohibited place ​for a purpose prejudicial to ⁠the UK" under the National Security Act 2023.

Last month, several men were arrested over a suspected plot to attack Fairford ⁠airbase, 90 miles (145 km) west of London. The government has linked the suspected plot to Iran, which has denied any involvement. The ​incident raised concern about the security around Britain's military bases, particularly those used by US forces. The ⁠US said on Monday that a threat linked to Iran had prompted the removal of its bombers from Fairford.

"We're very aware ⁠of ​the recent heightened interest and concern around military sites, but at this stage there is nothing to suggest this incident is connected to the events at RAF Fairford last week," Helen Flanagan, head of ⁠Counter Terrorism Policing London, said in a statement on Thursday. In relation to Thursday's arrests, police said they ⁠were also carrying out two ⁠searches at addresses in the Peterborough area in connection with the investigation.

An abandoned vehicle was recovered by police and later checked by bomb disposal officers, though nothing ‌of concern ‌was found, police said.