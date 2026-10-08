Soccer-UEFA chief Ceferin reverses decision to step down, seeks final term

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will seek another term as ​head of European soccer's governing body, removing one ​of the highest-profile figures from the ‌field ​of potential candidates to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency in March. Ceferin told the presidents and general secretaries of UEFA's 55 national associations in ‌Berlin on Thursday that he would stand for a final term, reversing his previous decision to step down when his current term ends.

The Slovenian said in August he would not stand against Infantino in FIFA's presidential election and ‌confirmed his intention on Thursday to stand for reelection at the 51st UEFA Ordinary Congress in Astana, ‌Kazakhstan, on April 22. "I want to thank the national associations for their trust," Ceferin said. "We have faced extraordinary challenges over the past years, and we have faced them as one team. There is still important work ahead, and I have therefore accepted their request (to ⁠stand again)."

His ​announcement came as UEFA's national ⁠associations continued their push for change at FIFA. UEFA said on Thursday that all 55 national associations except Azerbaijan supported FIFA reform ⁠proposals.

"The national associations reiterated that they have lost confidence in the current FIFA leadership," UEFA said. "Institutional reform will not, on its ​own, be enough. "FIFA also needs new leadership: a respected and unifying figure, deeply rooted in football, ⁠with the vision and experience to lead, the ability to command confidence across regions and an unequivocal commitment to development, reform, integrity and ⁠independence."

Former ​Switzerland defender Ramon Vega said on Wednesday he intends to stand in next year's FIFA election against compatriot Infantino, becoming the first person to publicly declare his intention to challenge the incumbent ahead of ⁠the November 18 deadline. Infantino has faced mounting opposition since his failed attempt in July to bring private investors into ⁠a new FIFA commercial ⁠entity holding rights linked to competitions including the World Cup.

Infantino has proposed an independent review of the world soccer governing body's decision-making and would propose consultations with ‌confederations, member associations ‌and other stakeholders on strengthening FIFA's decision-making.