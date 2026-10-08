Ukraine says it is open to renewing dialogue with South Korea despite ambassador's recall

Ukraine's Foreign ​Ministry said ​on Thursday it ‌was open ​to renewing a constructive dialogue ‌with South Korea despite Seoul's decision to recall its ambassador following a diplomatic spat. A ‌spokesperson said the ambassador was ‌invited to the ministry this week to hear the Ukrainian position on the dispute, ⁠centering ​on ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's public announcement that two North ⁠Korean prisoners of war had been transferred ​to South Korea.

"The ambassador was ⁠briefed on Ukraine's stance. We believe that ⁠diplomacy ​should prevail over emotions," the spokesperson said. "Despite Seoul's decision to ⁠recall its ambassador, Ukraine remains open to resuming ⁠constructive ⁠dialogue, even if it will take some time."