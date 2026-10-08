Ukraine says it is open to renewing dialogue with South Korea despite ambassador's recall
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it was open to renewing a constructive dialogue with South Korea despite Seoul's decision to recall its ambassador following a diplomatic spat. A spokesperson said the ambassador was invited to the ministry this week to hear the Ukrainian position on the dispute, centering on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's public announcement that two North Korean prisoners of war had been transferred to South Korea.
"The ambassador was briefed on Ukraine's stance. We believe that diplomacy should prevail over emotions," the spokesperson said. "Despite Seoul's decision to recall its ambassador, Ukraine remains open to resuming constructive dialogue, even if it will take some time."