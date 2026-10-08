Soccer-Everton forward Sherif fined for breaching FA betting rules

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 22:26 IST
Soccer-Everton forward Sherif fined for breaching FA betting rules

Everton forward Martin Sherif ​has been fined £5,000 ($6,600) after ​admitting to breaches of ‌the ​Football Association's betting regulations over a 15-month period, the FA said on Thursday. The ‌20-year-old, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League club, admitted responsibility for 61 bets being ‌placed on soccer matches between November 20, 2024 and ‌February 12, 2026.

"The player admitted breaching FA Rule E1.2 by causing, permitting, or enabling 61 bets to be placed on football matches," ⁠the ​FA said in ⁠a statement. In mitigation, Sherif maintained he had not personally placed any ⁠of the wagers.

An independent regulatory commission imposed the sanction after considering ​several mitigating factors, including Sherif's early admission of guilt ⁠following charges brought in August, his cooperation throughout the investigation and ⁠what ​it described as his "genuine remorse". A Netherlands youth international, Sherif joined Everton's academy in 2019 and spent last season ⁠on loan at third-tier sides Rotherham United and Port Vale.

Everton ⁠sit seventh ⁠in the Premier League table and will face Hull City on Sunday. ($1 = 0.7569 pounds)

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