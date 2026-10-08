US imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions
The United States on Thursday imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions, targeting dozens of people, entities and vessels, according to the Treasury Department website.
The United States on Thursday imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions, targeting dozens of people, entities and vessels, according to the Treasury Department website.
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