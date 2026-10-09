Venezuela's president expects third-quarter growth after earthquake hit

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 00:21 IST
Venezuela's president expects third-quarter growth after earthquake hit

Venezuela's ‌economy is projected ​to expand 6.5% in the third quarter this ‌year, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Thursday, highlighting recovery in both oil and non-oil sectors ‌after devastating twin earthquakes struck the country ‌in June.

Oil production in the country increased 8% year-to-date, she added, speaking at an event with business ⁠leaders. Since ​the ⁠US capture of former President Nicolas Maduro in January, ⁠Washington has been trying to secure a ​stable flow of Venezuelan crude for US refineries ⁠while promoting American investment into the OPEC country's deteriorated ⁠energy ​industry.

Venezuela currently produces some 1.25 million barrels per day of crude. Rodriguez added ⁠that the country expects to receive $12 billion in public ⁠and ⁠private financing over the next two years.

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecu...

Global
4
Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026