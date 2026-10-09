Venezuela's president expects third-quarter growth after earthquake hit
Venezuela's economy is projected to expand 6.5% in the third quarter this year, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Thursday, highlighting recovery in both oil and non-oil sectors after devastating twin earthquakes struck the country in June.
Oil production in the country increased 8% year-to-date, she added, speaking at an event with business leaders. Since the US capture of former President Nicolas Maduro in January, Washington has been trying to secure a stable flow of Venezuelan crude for US refineries while promoting American investment into the OPEC country's deteriorated energy industry.
Venezuela currently produces some 1.25 million barrels per day of crude. Rodriguez added that the country expects to receive $12 billion in public and private financing over the next two years.