Venezuela's ‌economy is projected ​to expand 6.5% in the third quarter this ‌year, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Thursday, highlighting recovery in both oil and non-oil sectors ‌after devastating twin earthquakes struck the country ‌in June.

Oil production in the country increased 8% year-to-date, she added, speaking at an event with business ⁠leaders. Since ​the ⁠US capture of former President Nicolas Maduro in January, ⁠Washington has been trying to secure a ​stable flow of Venezuelan crude for US refineries ⁠while promoting American investment into the OPEC country's deteriorated ⁠energy ​industry.

Venezuela currently produces some 1.25 million barrels per day of crude. Rodriguez added ⁠that the country expects to receive $12 billion in public ⁠and ⁠private financing over the next two years.