Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Aces star A’ja Wilson wins record fifth MVP award

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson became the first five-time MVP in WNBA history Thursday, extending her record with another selection as the league's top player. Wilson received 65 of 74 first-place votes, ​becoming the first player to win three straight MVP awards. Prior to the current streak, she also won in 2020 and 2022.

Winless Titans fire three team vice presidents

As the Tennessee Titans endure ​an 0-4 start to the 2026 season on the field, the franchise on Thursday announced the dismissal of three team vice presidents. Gone ‌are Adam Nuse, ​the senior VP and chief revenue officer; Erin Swartz, senior VP of brand marketing; and Charles Jensen, VP of creative.

Basketball-NBA, FIBA set on 2027 European competition despite Euroleague rejection

The National Basketball Association and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) say they remain committed to building a league in Europe despite the Euroleague having turned down their collaboration offer at a shareholders' assembly on Tuesday. The future of European basketball is in the balance, with the NBA saying it is keen to move forward with its NBA Europe project in 2027 whether a deal is reached or not.

MLB roundup: Rays, Dodgers, Brewers wrap up division series

Rookie Victor Mesa Jr. belted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ‌sixth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays earned a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of their American League Division Series. The Rays are headed to the AL Championship Series for the third time in club history and will host the Chicago White Sox or Cleveland Guardians in a best- of-seven series that begins Monday.

Bears RB D'Andre Swift limited, Kyle Monangai DNP again

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift was a limited participant in practice Thursday, one day after sitting out the session due to hip and knee injuries. Fellow running back Kyle Monangai, however, did not participate in the session for the second straight day due to thumb and toe injuries.

Caitlin Clark: Racist rhetoric 'not something I stand for'

WNBA star Caitlin Clark sent a clear message to any of her fans who use "racist rhetoric or hate" to attack Indiana Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell. "That's not something I stand ‌for," Clark said Thursday at her end-of-season press conference. "It's never been something I've stood for. For those of you who know me, you know that's not what I'm about. That's not how I was raised. So that's really disappointing when people do that."

Soccer-UEFA chief Ceferin reverses decision to step down, seeks final term

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will seek another term as head of European soccer's governing body, removing one of the highest-profile ‌figures from the field of potential candidates to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency in March. Ceferin told the presidents and general secretaries of UEFA's 55 national associations in Berlin on Thursday that he would stand for a final term, reversing his previous decision to step down when his current term ends.

Soccer-Expansion should not come at expense of player welfare, says NWSL chief

The growth of women's soccer worldwide needs careful collaboration to make sure players are not overloaded by increasing competitions, National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Jessica Berman said on Wednesday. FIFA's inaugural Women's Club World Cup is set to take place in January 2028, mid-season for Europe's top domestic leagues but in the close season for the NWSL.

Outgoing Haas driver Esteban Ocon: 'I deserve to be in F1'

Esteban Ocon said he is not interested in moving to another series if he is unable to secure a Formula 1 seat for 2027. Haas confirmed last month that it will be parting ways with the 30-year-old Frenchman at the end of the 2026 season.

PWHL unveils uniforms for four expansion teams

The PWHL unveiled the jerseys for its four ⁠expansion teams in Detroit, Las ​Vegas, San Jose, Calif., and Hamilton, Ontario, on Thursday. Produced by official partner Bauer, the jerseys feature each city's name stitched ⁠diagonally across the chest. It's the same style worn by the league's first eight teams during their inaugural campaigns.

New Chargers OC Mike McDaniel understands calls for his job

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-4 and rank 29th in scoring at 16.8 points per game, putting new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel under increasing scrutiny. The former Miami Dolphins head coach said Thursday he understands the criticism, acknowledging that disappointment "comes with the territory of the job."

NFL backs Supreme Court review in betting oversight case

The National Football League on Thursday backed New Jersey officials' request ⁠for US Supreme Court review of a dispute over whether federal regulators or states should oversee sports-related prediction-market contracts, saying the Commodity Futures Trading Commission may lack resources to adequately police sports betting. The NFL filed an amicus brief supporting the appeal, urging the court to resolve a split among lower courts over whether the CFTC or state regulators have authority over prediction markets.

Report: Adrian Meronk not interested in competing in LIV 2.0

Adrian Meronk has "no intention" of signing with LIV 2.0, Eurosport reported. Meronk appears to be ​following in the footsteps of Jon Rahm, whose representation announced Wednesday in bankruptcy court that the proposed terms for LIV 2.0 were "unacceptable" and declared that Rahm "will not be participating going forward in LIV 2.0."

MLB proposes 154-game schedule, altered playoff format

Major League Baseball proposed changes to both the regular season and playoffs to the MLB Players Association on Thursday. MLB offered a revised regular-season schedule of ⁠154 games, down from 162, that provides a standard off-day every week, beginning in the 2029 campaign. The altered slate --- which was used almost exclusively between 1904-60 -- would then allow for the AL and NL Division Series to expand from best-of-five to best-of-seven sets, thereby adding as many as eight more postseason games.

Sergio Garcia focused on '27 Ryder Cup; LIV 2.0 still possibility

Sergio Garcia said he has not ruled out future involvement with LIV 2.0, but his focus is squarely on qualifying for the European Ryder Cup team that will compete at Adare Manor in Ireland next year. Garcia ⁠was granted ​a release from his LIV Golf contract as part of the league's bankruptcy process. What lies ahead remains to be seen.

CME expands sports derivatives push with baseball futures

Derivatives exchange CME said on Thursday it would launch the world's first baseball futures. Here are some more details:

Tennis-Djokovic backs Sinner's decision to end season early and focus on recovery

Novak Djokovic has backed Jannik Sinner's decision to shut down his 2026 season as the world number one continues his recovery from a knee injury, saying the Italian was right to prioritise his long-term future over a rushed return. Sinner has not played since beating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final on July 12, with the 25-year-old missing the North American hardcourt swing, U.S. Open and ongoing Asian swing.

Padres ace Michael King has option decision to make

After an impressive postseason, San Diego Padres right-hander Michael King faces a decision that could determine whether he returns to ⁠the team in 2027. The 31-year-old has made it clear that he would welcome another season in San Diego.

Commanders waive rookie RB Kaytron Allen

The Washington Commanders on Thursday waived running back Kaytron Allen, who was a sixth-round draft pick this past April. Allen, 23, saw snaps in each of Washington's four games so far and rushed 12 times for 41 yards. He also appeared on special teams.

Baseball-MLB pitches shorter ⁠season as salary cap fight looms

Major League Baseball proposed cutting its regular season to 154 games from 162 starting in 2029 ⁠during bargaining on Thursday, a plan the players' union said was tied to a salary cap it firmly opposes. The proposal, which comes as the two sides negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement before the current one expires on December, would also expand the Division Series of the playoffs to a best-of-seven from a best-of-five affair.

Kraken D Ryan Lindgren placed on IR, out 4-6 weeks

Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren was placed on injured reserve Thursday and will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury. Lindgren, 28, played only 3:57 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. The veteran blueliner was hit from behind by Golden Knights forward Marc Gatcomb ‌early in the first period.

Sean Strickland considers UFC exit over Conor McGregor ‌pay gap

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is considering leaving the promotion over a pay dispute, citing the significantly higher earnings of stars like Conor McGregor. Strickland aired his grievances Wednesday on social media, suggesting he could give up his title, ​move to light heavyweight and fight out his UFC contract before pursuing a boxing match with Jake Paul.