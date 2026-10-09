Venezuela's Machado calls for elections by July, FT reports

Venezuelan ​opposition leader ​Maria Corina Machado ‌called for ​elections next year and said there ‌was "more than enough time" to prepare for a vote by July, ‌the Financial Times reported on Friday. Machado ‌also called for transparency in the management of proceeds from Venezuela's oil ⁠sales, ​which ⁠are being overseen by Washington, she told ⁠FT in an interview.

"The US government ​and the Venezuelan people all ⁠agree that the only way to make ⁠this ​sustainable and a real victory is to turn Venezuela ⁠into a stable democracy," said Machado, ⁠the winner ⁠of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize.