Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Spotify renews multiyear deal with podcaster Joe Rogan

Spotify said on Thursday it had signed a new multiyear licensing agreement with podcaster Joe Rogan ​for "The Joe Rogan Experience", extending a partnership that began in 2020. The renewal has similar terms to Rogan's previous deal, which carried an ​estimated earnout of $250 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the ‌matter.

Andrew Scott's ​AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Actor Andrew Scott says the biographical drama "Elsinore", which opened the 2026 London Film Festival on Wednesday, is an ode to living fully in the face of tragedy. Scott, a stage and screen actor of "Fleabag", "Ripley" and "All of Us Strangers" fame, both stars in and produced the movie. "Elsinore" tells the true story of Scottish actor Ian Charleson, best known for his starring role in "Chariots of Fire", and ‌is set in late 1989.

Motor racing-Singapore Grand Prix entertainment may be curbed if haze worsens, FIA says

Haze blanketing Singapore could lead to restrictions on entertainment and other outdoor activities at this weekend's Grand Prix but the race itself will not be affected, the motorsport's governing FIA said on Thursday. Singapore has been shrouded in smoke for weeks, with air quality in the "unhealthy" range a day before the race weekend and during a busy week of conferences with regional, business, cryptocurrency and sports leaders gathering in the city-state.

Genre-defying Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

Canadian poet and writer Anne ‌Carson, whose work often blends verse, prose, dialogue and translation in a genre-defying mix, won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday for what the Swedish Academy called her "bold and inventive oeuvre". "Crazy, I think they're all crazy," Carson told Icelandic broadcaster RUV when asked how ‌she was feeling after learning she had won while on the Arctic island. "I'll get a sticker on the front of my book."

Margaret Qualley drawn to 'emotional ride' of romantic drama 'Love of Your Life'

Actor Margaret Qualley, who stars in Amazon's heartbreaking and unexpected romance "Love of Your Life," said she gravitated towards the script because it took her on an "emotional ride." "I was just blown away, and I cried reading it," Qualley told Reuters ahead of the film's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

New ‘Bridgerton’ series to follow young Violet and Edmund Bridgerton romance

A new “Bridgerton” limited television series centered on a younger version of Violet Bridgerton is in the works, Netflix and Shondaland announced on Instagram on Thursday. "The time has come ⁠for us to ​turn our attention to the Matriarch of our beloved Bridgertons," the social ⁠media post said, referring to Violet Bridgerton, who has been portrayed by English actress Ruth Gemmell across the first four seasons of the Netflix series.

Aaron Sorkin on why he made another movie about Facebook, and how real life translates to film

Aaron Sorkin, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of "The Social Network," wasn't looking to make another movie about Facebook. Sorkin had been ⁠struggling to find an idea for a new project when he met Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee and whistleblower whose disclosures raised concerns about the impact on health, safety and global politics of the company's social media platforms. The story he crafted, told in the film "The Social Reckoning," will debut in theaters on ​Friday.

Exclusive-Britain's BBC, Channel 4 discuss broader tie-up to cut costs, sources say

Britain's BBC and Channel 4 have held preliminary talks with the government about a broader tie-up of some operations, two people with direct knowledge of the discussions said, in a potential shake-up ⁠of the country's public broadcasters. One option under discussion would combine Channel 4's advertising operations, channels including E4 and Film4, and its video-on-demand services, with UKTV, a commercial subsidiary of the BBC, the people told Reuters.

Award-winning Kashmiri filmmaker Arfat Sheikh detained by US immigration authorities

An award-winning filmmaker whose work has explored conflict in his native Kashmir has been detained by US immigration officials after ⁠legally ​coming to the United States to study and later claiming asylum, his family and friends said on Wednesday.

The Department of Homeland Security separately confirmed on Wednesday that Arfat Sheikh was arrested on September 24. The department said that Sheikh "legally entered the US on a temporary basis and illegally overstayed his lawful admittance."

At Paris Fashion Week, longer, hotter summers pose new challenge

Longer, hotter summers are disrupting fashion's seasonal calendar, forcing luxury brands to adapt designs and threatening sales of higher-margin winter clothing. The industry's traditional cycle has long depended on consumers buying autumn and winter clothing as ⁠temperatures cool. But warmer autumns are delaying demand for coats and other cold-weather clothing, leaving retailers at risk of excess stock and markdowns.

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar dies at 75

Nana Patekar, a veteran Indian actor known for his fiery performances in Bollywood films and theatre, died ⁠on Thursday aged 75, local media reported. Patekar was found unconscious at his home in ⁠the coastal state of Goa early on Thursday morning and doctors were unable to revive him, news agency ANI and other media reported.

Canada celebrates 'serendipitous' cultural moment as Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Poet and writer Anne Carson won the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday, spurring celebrations in her native Canada, a country that has long lived in the shadow of its southern neighbor but is enjoying heightened global attention ‌as a foil to President Donald Trump's America. Michael ‌Cobb, an English professor at the University of Toronto who has taught Carson's work for nearly 25 years, said the prize coincided with a period ​of growing international curiosity about Canada, recalling a recent trip to Europe.