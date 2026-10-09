Ukraine Revives National Dialogue to Put Workers and Businesses at Heart of Recovery

Ukraine's decisions on jobs, economic recovery and European integration will shape working life and business conditions for years to come, making the involvement of those affected an important part of the process. The renewed work of the National Tripartite Social and Economic Council restores a formal space where government, employers' organisations and trade unions can discuss those decisions together. Its return creates an opportunity to bring the experience of workers and businesses into national policymaking, giving their representatives a structured way to contribute to reforms that will influence the country's future.

Bringing different interests into the same conversation

The Council provides a platform for discussing economic, social and labour priorities, working through competing interests and developing common positions on reforms affecting the world of work. Government, employers and trade unions bring different responsibilities and experiences to these discussions, making the Council a place to examine how proposed changes could affect people and workplaces. Regular, structured exchanges can help participants understand one another's concerns and identify areas of agreement, strengthening the foundations for decisions that reflect the needs of both workers and businesses.

Building trust into the recovery process

Restoring the Council's functioning offers an opportunity to make social dialogue a more consistent part of Ukraine's recovery and reform efforts. Trust matters when decisions carry lasting consequences for the labour market, and meaningful participation gives each side a chance to explain its priorities and contribute to shared solutions.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) considers strong institutions that bring together government, employers and workers essential to a recovery that is economically sustainable and socially balanced. The Council can support that approach by connecting national policy discussions with the experience of the people and organisations navigating changes in the world of work.

Supporting reforms through shared responsibility

The ILO will support the Council's renewed work and its contribution to developing major reforms through dialogue and shared responsibility. That commitment places cooperation between government, employers and workers at the centre of shaping Ukraine's future of work, as the country addresses recovery needs and moves forward with European integration. The opportunity now rests in using the restored platform to sustain discussion, build common positions and ensure that the voices represented around the table inform the choices being made.