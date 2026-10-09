EXCLUSIVE-Palestinians set to delay legislative elections due to worsening conditions, letter says

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 15:19 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Palestinians set to delay legislative elections due to worsening conditions, letter says

Palestinian ​Vice President Hussein ​Al Sheikh ‌has informed ​France that a Palestinian legislative election planned for ‌November 28 will be postponed for several months because of worsening conditions throughout the ‌Palestinian territories, according to a ‌letter seen by Reuters. "The assessment concluded that the anticipated political, security and economic conditions, on ⁠which ​the ⁠scheduling of the legislative elections for 28 November ⁠2026 was based, have not materialized," ​said according to the letter, which ⁠was addressed to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel ⁠Barrot ​and dated October 8.

It added that "holding them under the ⁠current circumstances faces fundamental obstacles affecting their inclusiveness, freedom ⁠of ⁠participation and the integrity of the electoral process."

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecu...

Global
4
Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026