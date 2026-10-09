EXCLUSIVE-Palestinians set to delay legislative elections due to worsening conditions, letter says

Palestinian ​Vice President Hussein ​Al Sheikh ‌has informed ​France that a Palestinian legislative election planned for ‌November 28 will be postponed for several months because of worsening conditions throughout the ‌Palestinian territories, according to a ‌letter seen by Reuters. "The assessment concluded that the anticipated political, security and economic conditions, on ⁠which ​the ⁠scheduling of the legislative elections for 28 November ⁠2026 was based, have not materialized," ​said according to the letter, which ⁠was addressed to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel ⁠Barrot ​and dated October 8.

It added that "holding them under the ⁠current circumstances faces fundamental obstacles affecting their inclusiveness, freedom ⁠of ⁠participation and the integrity of the electoral process."