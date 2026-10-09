Medvedev says Russia may need to top up its prisoner 'exhange fund' after Montenegro arrests war blogger

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 16:10 IST
Medvedev says Russia may need to top up its prisoner 'exhange fund' after Montenegro arrests war blogger

Dmitry ​Medvedev, the deputy chairman ​of Russia's Security ‌Council, said ​on Friday that Russia may need to "top up" ‌its prisoner exchange fund with European and US citizens in order to free its own citizens ‌being held in Europe. Medvedev issued his statement ‌on Telegram after Montenegro arrested Mikhail Zvinchuk, a prominent Russian military blogger and former Defence Ministry official.

"It’s a ⁠mistake, ​of course, ⁠for our people to be travelling around European countries. ⁠Even if they have good intentions and important ​goals. Potentially, all (and I emphasise – all) Russians are ⁠being hunted down," said Medvedev. "Now, it is quite ⁠likely ​that we will have to replenish the exchange fund with European and American ⁠idiots in order to get our own people out. ⁠There’s ⁠no other way: when in Rome, do as the Romans do…," ‌said ‌Medvedev.

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecu...

Global
4
Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026