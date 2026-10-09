Medvedev says Russia may need to top up its prisoner 'exhange fund' after Montenegro arrests war blogger

Dmitry ​Medvedev, the deputy chairman ​of Russia's Security ‌Council, said ​on Friday that Russia may need to "top up" ‌its prisoner exchange fund with European and US citizens in order to free its own citizens ‌being held in Europe. Medvedev issued his statement ‌on Telegram after Montenegro arrested Mikhail Zvinchuk, a prominent Russian military blogger and former Defence Ministry official.

"It’s a ⁠mistake, ​of course, ⁠for our people to be travelling around European countries. ⁠Even if they have good intentions and important ​goals. Potentially, all (and I emphasise – all) Russians are ⁠being hunted down," said Medvedev. "Now, it is quite ⁠likely ​that we will have to replenish the exchange fund with European and American ⁠idiots in order to get our own people out. ⁠There’s ⁠no other way: when in Rome, do as the Romans do…," ‌said ‌Medvedev.