Flavio Bolsonaro would beat Lula in simulated Brazilian presidential runoff, AtlasIntel poll shows 

Brazilian ​Senator Flavio Bolsonaro ‌is seen ​defeating President Luiz Inacio Lula ‌da Silva in a simulated scenario of the October 25 presidential ‌runoff, an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll showed ‌on Friday. The senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would ⁠receive ​51.1% ⁠of the vote compared with 45.7% for ⁠Lula, the poll showed, extending ​the momentum from his surprise first-place ⁠finish in last Sunday's first-round ⁠vote.

AtlasIntel ​surveyed 5,026 people between October 3 and October 8 ⁠and the margin of error ⁠was ⁠1 percentage point.