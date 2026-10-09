Flavio Bolsonaro would beat Lula in simulated Brazilian presidential runoff, AtlasIntel poll shows 

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 16:06 IST
Flavio Bolsonaro would beat Lula in simulated Brazilian presidential runoff, AtlasIntel poll shows 

Brazilian ​Senator Flavio Bolsonaro ‌is seen ​defeating President Luiz Inacio Lula ‌da Silva in a simulated scenario of the October 25 presidential ‌runoff, an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll showed ‌on Friday. The senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would ⁠receive ​51.1% ⁠of the vote compared with 45.7% for ⁠Lula, the poll showed, extending ​the momentum from his surprise first-place ⁠finish in last Sunday's first-round ⁠vote.

AtlasIntel ​surveyed 5,026 people between October 3 and October 8 ⁠and the margin of error ⁠was ⁠1 percentage point.

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecu...

Global
4
Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026