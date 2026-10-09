Flavio Bolsonaro would beat Lula in simulated Brazilian presidential runoff, AtlasIntel poll shows
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro is seen defeating President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a simulated scenario of the October 25 presidential runoff, an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll showed on Friday. The senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would receive 51.1% of the vote compared with 45.7% for Lula, the poll showed, extending the momentum from his surprise first-place finish in last Sunday's first-round vote.
AtlasIntel surveyed 5,026 people between October 3 and October 8 and the margin of error was 1 percentage point.