Ukraine's military says it hit three missile facilities in Russia

Ukraine's military said ‌it hit three facilities involved in missile production across Russia overnight, including a factory in Tver region making missile components ‌and a centre for disassembling intercontinental ballistic missiles ‌in Nizhny Novgorod region.

In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine's General Staff said the Russian facility for "liquidation of intercontinental ballistic missiles" ⁠was ​hit to ⁠degrade Russia's ability to source explosives and rocket fuel. Ukraine has ⁠been hitting Russian oil refining and military production facilities with ​a growing fleet of domestically produced drones, and ⁠sometimes with missiles.

The governor of Nizhny Novgorod region said ⁠that ​one serviceman was killed repelling the attack and drone debris caused "minimal" damage to infrastructure. The governor of ⁠Tver region said on Friday morning a drone attack had ⁠caused ⁠a fire at a plant in Redkino, but that it was extinguished.