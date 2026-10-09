Two men deny carrying out surveillance for Iran of Israeli embassy in UK

​Two men accused of ‌being tasked ​by Iran to carry out hostile surveillance on the Israeli Embassy in ‌London, Britain's oldest synagogue and other Israeli or Jewish targets pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Nematollah Shahsavani, a 41-year-old dual Iranian-British national, ‌and Alireza Farasati, a 22-year-old Iranian national, appeared at ‌London's Old Bailey court and denied a single offence under the National Security Act. The pair are alleged to have gathered information and undertaken ⁠reconnaissance ​in July ⁠and August 2025, with a list of targets including the Israeli Embassy, ⁠the Israeli Consulate and London's Bevis Marks Synagogue.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said ​one of the alleged targets also included an unnamed ⁠individual "of intelligence interest" to Iran. Shahsavani and Farasati were remanded in custody ahead ⁠of their ​next court appearance in February, with their trial due to begin in April.

Iran has repeatedly denied ⁠involvement in hostile activity in Britain, which authorities say has markedly ⁠increased since the ⁠Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023 that triggered the subsequent war in Gaza.