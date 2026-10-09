Italy's energy minister will not fly to Riyadh for energy conference
Italian energy minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said he will not fly to Riyadh for the International Energy Forum Ministerial Meeting in person next week but will participate via a video link.
Pichetto Fratin said he held a video call with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, expressing Italy's solidarity following recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed his intention to visit the kingdom at the earliest opportunity.