Italy's energy minister will not fly to Riyadh for energy conference

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 16:31 IST
Italy's energy minister will not fly to Riyadh for energy conference

​Italian energy ​minister ‌Gilberto Pichetto Fratin ​said he will not ‌fly to Riyadh for the International Energy Forum Ministerial ‌Meeting in person next week ‌but will participate via a video link.

Pichetto Fratin ⁠said ​he ⁠held a video call ⁠with Saudi Arabia's Minister of ​Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin ⁠Salman Al Saud, expressing Italy's ⁠solidarity ​following recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and ⁠reaffirmed his intention to visit ⁠the ⁠kingdom at the earliest opportunity.

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