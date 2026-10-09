UK man charged with plot against Farage motivated by extreme left-wing mindset, prosecutor says

A ​British man charged with murdering ​a former British minister ‌and later ​charged with a terrorism offence targeting Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was motivated by an ‌extreme left-wing mindset and hostility to Reform, prosecutors said on Friday.

Joshua Kerry, 28, is charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe, a prominent figure ‌in Farage's Reform UK party, who prosecutors say was repeatedly hit ‌on the head with a hammer in her home in July. He was subsequently charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts between May 2024 ⁠and July ​this year, accused ⁠of carrying out research on prominent people and travelling to, and attempting to gain ⁠entry to, Farage's house.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said Kerry had compiled a ​list "that contained the names of politicians and prominent figures" including Farage ⁠and Widdecombe. He did not provide any other names. Kerry had an "extreme left-wing and/or an ⁠anti-establishment mindset" ​and also held particular hostility towards Reform, Polnay said.

Polnay added that prosecutors would allege that Widdecombe's murder "has a terrorist connection – we ⁠say it was politically and ideologically motivated". Kerry, who appeared in court by ⁠video link ⁠from Belmarsh prison, was not asked to enter any pleas and was remanded in custody until his next ‌hearing in ‌January.