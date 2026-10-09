A British man charged with murdering ​a former British minister and later charged ​with a terrorism offence targeting Reform UK leader ‌Nigel ​Farage was motivated by an extreme left-wing mindset and hostility to Reform, prosecutors said on Friday.

They said Joshua Kerry, 28, researched the home or office addresses of dozens ‌of politicians and public figures from May 2024 until the killing of Ann Widdecombe, a prominent figure in Farage's anti-immigration Reform UK party, at her home in July. Kerry is also accused of attempting in April 2025 to get inside the ‌home of Farage, one of the most influential and divisive figures in British politics for more than a ‌decade. He is often credited with helping to bring about the 2016 referendum on whether Britain should stay in the European Union.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said Kerry had an "extreme left-wing and/or an anti-establishment mindset". "The prosecution are likely to suggest that is demonstrated by those he took action against. ⁠He held ​particular hostility towards Reform," Polnay ⁠said.

Prosecutors are also likely to argue that Widdecombe's killing "has a terrorist connection – we say it was politically and ideologically motivated", he added. A LIST OF ⁠POLITICIANS

Polnay said Kerry had compiled a list "that contained the names of politicians and prominent figures", including Farage and Widdecombe. He mentioned no ​other names, though British media have reported that it contains more than 100 names. Kerry, who appeared in ⁠court by video link from prison, was not asked to enter any plea and was remanded in custody until his next hearing in January, ⁠ahead ​of a trial next June.

The attack on Widdecombe, 78, shocked Britain and further stoked concerns about politicians' security, coming after two serving British members of parliament were killed since 2016. Reform UK, which has a policy of ⁠deporting all immigrants who have come to Britain illegally, was leading national opinion polls until recently, though the arrival of ⁠Andy Burnham as Labour prime minister, ⁠combined with allegations over party funding, has dented its support.

Farage has personally faced questions over what he has previously described as a £5 million ($6.61 million) gift from a billionaire crypto ‌investor to pay ‌for his security. ($1 = 0.7564 pounds)