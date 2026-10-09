FCC chief says he would defer to Pentagon on airing of execution on US broadcast networks
The chair of the Federal Communications Commission said on Friday that he would defer to the Pentagon on whether US broadcast networks could air a planned December 3 military execution. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that the execution by firing squad of Nidal Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 others at the Fort Hood military base in Texas in 2009, would be livestreamed in what would be an unprecedented broadcast.
Carr told CNBC it was his understanding this would not air on broadcast TV but asked if he would allow it to be aired, he said: "Ultimately we're going to defer to Secretary Hegseth and you know his decisions on how to move forward with this."