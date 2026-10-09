FCC chief says he would defer to Pentagon on airing of execution on US broadcast networks

The ​chair of the ​Federal Communications Commission ‌said on ​Friday that he would defer to the Pentagon on ‌whether US broadcast networks could air a planned December 3 military execution. US Defense Secretary Pete ‌Hegseth said on Thursday that the execution ‌by firing squad of Nidal Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people and ⁠wounding ​32 others ⁠at the Fort Hood military base in Texas ⁠in 2009, would be livestreamed in what would ​be an unprecedented broadcast.

Carr told CNBC it ⁠was his understanding this would not air on ⁠broadcast ​TV but asked if he would allow it to be aired, he said: "Ultimately ⁠we're going to defer to Secretary Hegseth ⁠and you ⁠know his decisions on how to move forward with this."