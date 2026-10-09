Tesla renames 'Full Self-Driving' to 'Assisted Driving' in Europe as it chases clearance for software

‌EV-maker Tesla ​has started calling its "Full Self-Driving" feature "Tesla Assisted Driving" on its European websites, dropping a name regulators have said was misleading, as CEO Elon Musk pushes for ‌EU-wide approval for the software. The rebrand comes after Germany said on Tuesday Tesla had offered to switch to the new name. Musk has described the self-driving technology as key to the company's future growth.

Tesla's FSD page for Slovakia now ‌redirects to a "Tesla Assisted Driving" page, as do pages in other European countries such as Germany, Spain and ‌the Netherlands. The US site still refers to it as "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)." A Reuters report published this week detailed how Tesla mounted a campaign to win approval for FSD in Europe, including encouraging owners and supporters to lobby national regulators for faster approvals.

In September, a Norwegian Tesla ⁠owner asked ​the Norwegian Public Roads Administration ⁠whether Tesla's changes to how it described FSD addressed concerns about the name, according to documents Reuters obtained through freedom-of-information requests. "Please do not simply ⁠say again that 'we are waiting for the EU' without explaining what Tesla or Norway must deliver in the meantime," the owner ​said.

Several regulators have said the old name is misleading because the system requires constant supervision and ⁠drivers remain legally responsible. In Sweden, consumer protection authorities had earlier asked the Swedish Transport Agency to assess whether the marketing of FSD could give buyers ⁠the ​false impression the system was capable of fully autonomous driving.

In Italy, authorities had said in internal government correspondence that the name "Full Self-Driving", together with Tesla's promotional material, "could lead users to believe that the vehicle is equipped ⁠with unsupervised automatic driving functions attributable to higher levels of automation, particularly SAE Level 3", in communication seen by ⁠Reuters through freedom-of-information requests. Eight EU ⁠countries already allow the system, with Slovakia expecting to become the ninth within days.

An EU-wide vote has been pushed from October to at least December, with countries like ‌France conducting additional testing.