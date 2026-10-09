US Treasury's Bessent to skip IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok

​Treasury ​Secretary Scott ‌Bessent will skip ​next week's annual meetings ‌of the IMF and World Bank in Bangkok, Thailand, a US ‌official said on Friday. The ‌Treasury Department confirmed that Deputy Treasury Secretary Francis Brooke and Undersecretary ⁠for ​International Affairs ⁠Erin Browne will lead the ⁠US delegation for the department.

Treasury said ​US officials would work ⁠with partners at the meetings to ⁠address ​policies and structural imbalances that have held back ⁠growth, while pushing for "more transparency ⁠and ⁠more effective approaches to sovereign debt."