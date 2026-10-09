US Treasury's Bessent to skip IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will skip next week's annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Bangkok, Thailand, a US official said on Friday. The Treasury Department confirmed that Deputy Treasury Secretary Francis Brooke and Undersecretary for International Affairs Erin Browne will lead the US delegation for the department.
Treasury said US officials would work with partners at the meetings to address policies and structural imbalances that have held back growth, while pushing for "more transparency and more effective approaches to sovereign debt."