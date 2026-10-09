One person dies, one in serious condition after Greek refinery incident

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 20:48 IST
One person dies, one in serious condition after Greek refinery incident

One ​person died ‌and another remains ​in serious condition after an incident on Friday at ‌the Motor Oil refinery west of Athens, the company said in a statement.

The incident occurred during maintenance ‌and the two people, who both worked for ‌a contractor company, were taken to hospital, Motor Oil said, without providing further details. "The competent authorities are investigating ⁠the ​causes of the ⁠accident, and the company is cooperating fully with them," Motor ⁠Oil said in a statement.

The circumstances of ​the incident were not immediately clear. Motor Oil did ⁠not report a fire or any damage to ⁠the refinery, ​which continued to operate normally on Friday. Three people were injured in a fire ⁠in 2024 at the same refinery, which is Greece's ⁠second-largest ⁠and accounts for more than a third of the country's refining capacity.

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