US ​President Donald Trump said ‌on Friday ​there would be "big news" on diesel, as prices of that ‌fuel remain at near record highs in the weeks before Nov. 3 congressional elections that will determine ‌control of Congress.

"We have a big announcement ‌coming up on diesel," Trump said without elaborating at a White House event. "We have, I think, some big news on ⁠that ​diesel situation. ⁠We're going to be knocking the hell out of it." Diesel ⁠prices are up 70% since the US-Israeli war on ​Iran began despite two high-profile recent moves by ⁠Trump to boost supplies of the fuel: pressuring allies to ⁠release ​emergency reserves and expanding access to tax-exempt red-dyed diesel.

The wars in Iran and Ukraine have ⁠triggered an unprecedented global fuel supply crunch, pushing average ⁠US diesel ⁠prices to $6.28 a gallon on Thursday according to AAA.