Trump teases 'big announcement' on diesel
US President Donald Trump said on Friday there would be "big news" on diesel, as prices of that fuel remain at near record highs in the weeks before Nov. 3 congressional elections that will determine control of Congress.
"We have a big announcement coming up on diesel," Trump said without elaborating at a White House event. "We have, I think, some big news on that diesel situation. We're going to be knocking the hell out of it." Diesel prices are up 70% since the US-Israeli war on Iran began despite two high-profile recent moves by Trump to boost supplies of the fuel: pressuring allies to release emergency reserves and expanding access to tax-exempt red-dyed diesel.
The wars in Iran and Ukraine have triggered an unprecedented global fuel supply crunch, pushing average US diesel prices to $6.28 a gallon on Thursday according to AAA.