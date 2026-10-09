UN calls US plans to livestream execution 'abhorrent'

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 22:35 IST
UN calls US plans to livestream execution 'abhorrent'

​The United Nations on ​Friday called US plans ‌to ​livestream the execution of Nidal Hasan, the gunman who killed 13 ‌people at the Fort Hood military base in 2009, "abhorrent" and said it could be a violation of prohibitions against ‌torture.

"These kinds of public executions we've seen in ‌other countries, whether it's Iran or Afghanistan ... can constitute a form of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, or punishment," UN spokesperson Stephane ⁠Dujarric ​told a ⁠daily UN briefing in New York. "Showing it live is tantamount ... to ⁠it being public, and could be a violation of ​the prohibition against torture," he said. "A government executing someone ⁠in public, or in front of live cameras, frankly, is abhorrent."

Hasan ⁠is ​set to become the first person to be executed by US military firing squad since 1945. ⁠The execution is scheduled for December 3 at the same ⁠sprawling ⁠Texas base where Hasan opened fire with a handgun in a medical facility.

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecu...

Global
4
Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026