BJP Mahila Morcha to hold nationwide protests over sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP and JNU professor

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahila Morcha is planning to organise nationwide protests over the sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University. 

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 22:43 IST
BJP Mahila Morcha to hold nationwide protests over sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP and JNU professor
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahila Morcha is planning to organise nationwide protests over the sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University. As part of the proposed protest programme, the BJP Mahila Morcha plans to stage demonstrations in state capitals across the country, targeting Congress headquarters and party offices to register its protest over the allegations.

The protest campaign is also expected to extend to the district level, with demonstrations planned outside Congress offices in various districts. Through the proposed nationwide mobilisation, the BJP’s women’s wing aims to raise the issue politically and demand accountability from the Congress leadership over the allegations. The planned demonstrations are expected to bring BJP Mahila Morcha workers and leaders onto the streets across states, with the party seeking to highlight the issue and question the Congress leadership’s response.

The nationwide protest plan comes amid a political confrontation over the allegations involving Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and the JNU professor. The BJP Mahila Morcha intends to use the campaign to press its demands and draw attention to the issue through coordinated demonstrations at the state and district levels.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has dismissed Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from service with immediate effect following an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment, according to an official order issued by the university on October 9. The order stated that the university's Internal Committee (IC) recommended major punishment against Akoijam based on its findings in the inquiry.

“Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee (IC), the punishment of dismissal from the services of the University is hereby imposed on Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam,” the order stated. The professor, who was associated with the Centre for the Study of Social Systems at the School of Social Sciences, was accused of sexual harassment by 11 female students at JNU. (ANI)

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