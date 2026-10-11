US authorizes emergency exchange of up to 4 million barrels from SPR for storm disruptions
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 - The US Energy Department said on Saturday it authorized an emergency exchange of up to 4 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to address supply disruptions due to Hurricane Isaias.
“With this emergency exchange, the Energy Department is acting swiftly to help maintain refinery operations, limit disruptions to fuel supplies, and ensure American families and businesses continue to have access to affordable, reliable, and secure energy” US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in a statement.