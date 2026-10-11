US authorizes emergency exchange of up to 4 million barrels from SPR for storm disruptions

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 - ​The ​US Energy ‌Department said ​on Saturday it authorized an ‌emergency exchange of up to 4 million barrels of crude ‌oil from the Strategic Petroleum ‌Reserve to address supply disruptions due to Hurricane Isaias.

“With this emergency ⁠exchange, ​the ⁠Energy Department is acting swiftly to ⁠help maintain refinery operations, ​limit disruptions to fuel supplies, and ⁠ensure American families and businesses continue ⁠to ​have access to affordable, reliable, and secure ⁠energy” US Secretary of Energy ⁠Chris ⁠Wright said in a statement.