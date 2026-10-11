Nine dead in Erie, Pennsylvania, mass shooting

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 01:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 01:32 IST
Nine dead in Erie, Pennsylvania, mass shooting

Nine people ‌were confirmed ​dead in Erie, Pennsylvania, authorities said, after what Governor Josh Shapiro called ‌a "tragic mass shooting."

The incident occurred late on Friday and investigators determined that all deaths occurred before officers arrived ‌at the scene, a statement from the city of ‌Erie said on Saturday. "I’ve spoken with Mayor Devlin and offered my Administration’s full support following the tragic mass shooting in ⁠Erie ​last night — ⁠killing nine of our fellow Pennsylvanians," Shapiro wrote in a Saturday ⁠morning post on X, referring to Mayor Daria Devlin.

Erie Police ​Chief Rick Lorah said in a statement ⁠following the shooting that the scene was one of the most ⁠difficult ​he has encountered during his tenure. “The loss of life is devastating, and the circumstances we are ⁠working through are deeply disturbing,” he said.

Lorah added that ⁠authorities were ⁠still working to establish a motive. The city said a news conference was scheduled ‌for ‌Saturday.

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