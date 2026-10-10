US STOCKS-Wall Street posts weekly gains with earnings, inflation data on tap

Wall Street ended higher on Friday as investors shifted their focus to next week, with third-quarter earnings season set to start and inflation data expected, which could shed light on the Federal Reserve's next policy decision. All three major ‌US stock indexes advanced on the day, logging weekly gains. The small-cap Russell 2000, however, ended lower than last Friday's close.

"It's the kind of back-and-forth market we've been in where we have the reversal of sentiment around Iran," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. "With conflicting headlines coming out of the White House and parties in ‌the Middle East, there's just no edge there." "That's why it's a fairly tepid rally," Mayfield added.

Crude prices initially retreated after President Donald Trump said the US ‌will not launch any attacks on Iran before the midterm elections, adding that talks between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the market-rattling Iran war were "productive." Front-month West Texas Intermediate oil and Brent crude both settled up 0.4%.

Long-dated US Treasury yields crept higher, but the benchmark 10-year yield remained below Wednesday's 24-year high. BANKS DUE TO REPORT EARNINGS

Third-quarter reporting season begins in earnest next week, with big US banks ⁠Wells Fargo, ​Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and ⁠Morgan Stanley scheduled to release results. Analysts estimate S&P 500 annual earnings growth of 30.6%, on aggregate, for the July-September period, with energy and technology posting the largest year-on-year earnings growth of 123% and 66.5%, ⁠respectively, according to LSEG data.

The mood of American consumers, who shoulder about 70% of the US economy, has soured this month, according to the University of Michigan, with near-term expectations deteriorating to ​an all-time low. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 46.35 points, or 0.60%, to end at 7,811.71 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 172.83 ⁠points, or 0.64%, to 27,365.00. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 429.90 points, or 0.84%, to 51,661.54.

AI-related momentum stocks were generally higher as the US bull market, largely driven by the AI boom, approaches its four-year ⁠anniversary. "Chips ​have been this year's story," said Michael Monaghan, portfolio manager at Founder ETFs in Dallas. "(It's) a multidecade technological change and just at the beginning of whatever's happening, not at the end."

Elon Musk's SpaceX struck a deal to acquire a nationwide low-band spectrum portfolio, posing a direct challenge to US wireless companies. Telecom firms T-Mobile US , ⁠AT&T and Verizon ended sharply lower on the day. Humana jumped after US government data showed 95% of the health insurer's members were in Medicare Advantage plans rated four ⁠stars or higher for 2027.

Apple slid ⁠after a media report that the iPhone maker has told some suppliers to cut production of components for its newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as soaring memory chip costs and price increases dampen consumer demand. Delta Air Lines ‌dropped following the company's cut to ‌its annual profit forecast.