Zelenskiy says letting Russia sell diesel to US is 'investment in war'

Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised an accord ‌on Friday ​between the US and Russia allowing Moscow to provide the US with diesel, calling it "an investment in a ‌war that must be ended."

He dismissed the accord, which was announced while a Ukrainian delegation was in the US to discuss how to seek a resolution of the war ‌with Russia, as "a weak decision on the part of strong partners". "Gifts to Putin ‌will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world," Zelenskiy wrote on the X social media platform.

"Russia will 'repay' the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products ⁠is ​an investment in a war ⁠that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is real de-escalation with Russia on a ⁠reciprocal basis," Zelenskiy said. Trump said in a post on social media that he had agreed ​in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would immediately supply diesel ⁠to the US and global marketplace. Trump said lower prices for Americans "is my Greatest Priority".

Zelenskiy, speaking to ⁠reporters ​later on WhatsApp, said the accord would provide Moscow with additional funds to wage war and undermine any attempts to work towards a settlement. "I believe ⁠our team is simply being used as a front. And that is certainly not fair, ⁠nor is it ⁠how partners should treat each other," he said. "In my view, it is a weak decision on the part of strong partners."