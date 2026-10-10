Ship passage uninterrupted at Panama Canal after quake, authority says

Vessel passage ​was not ​interrupted on Friday at ‌the Panama ​Canal following a strong earthquake that caused infrastructure ‌damages in the Central American country, the waterway's authority said. Operations at the canal were ‌normal while technical teams inspected facilities, the ‌authority said in a release, adding that an emergency protocol had been activated.

The quake prompted ⁠tsunami ​warnings ⁠for parts of the coasts of Panama, Colombia, ⁠Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador ​and Mexico. About 90 vessels including bulk ⁠carriers, tankers and container ships were on Friday ⁠at ​both ends of the canal waiting to pass or to dock at ⁠any of the berths serving storage terminals and ⁠trans-shipment ⁠services, according to monitoring data from LSEG's Workspace.