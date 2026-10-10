Ship passage uninterrupted at Panama Canal after quake, authority says
Vessel passage was not interrupted on Friday at the Panama Canal following a strong earthquake that caused infrastructure damages in the Central American country, the waterway's authority said. Operations at the canal were normal while technical teams inspected facilities, the authority said in a release, adding that an emergency protocol had been activated.
The quake prompted tsunami warnings for parts of the coasts of Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico. About 90 vessels including bulk carriers, tankers and container ships were on Friday at both ends of the canal waiting to pass or to dock at any of the berths serving storage terminals and trans-shipment services, according to monitoring data from LSEG's Workspace.