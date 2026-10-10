Putin says Russia is ready to supply energy to global markets

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2026 01:36 IST
Putin says Russia is ready to supply energy to global markets

​Russian President ​Vladimir Putin said ‌on Friday ​that his country was ready ‌to supply oil and oil products to the US and global markets, ‌and that this would help the ‌global economy as a whole, according to a statement published by the ⁠Kremlin. US ​President ⁠Donald Trump said earlier that Russia ⁠would immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel ​fuel to global markets following a ⁠phone call with the Russian leader ⁠on ​Friday.

Putin's statement, published by the Kremlin, said the ⁠two leaders also discussed resolving the Ukraine ⁠conflict ⁠and the situation in Iran.

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