Putin says Russia is ready to supply energy to global markets
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that his country was ready to supply oil and oil products to the US and global markets, and that this would help the global economy as a whole, according to a statement published by the Kremlin. US President Donald Trump said earlier that Russia would immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to global markets following a phone call with the Russian leader on Friday.
Putin's statement, published by the Kremlin, said the two leaders also discussed resolving the Ukraine conflict and the situation in Iran.