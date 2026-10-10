Trump says Norway has 'indelible stain' for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2026 07:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2026 07:23 IST
Trump says Norway has 'indelible stain' for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize

US ​President Donald Trump reiterated his ‌complaints on ​Friday about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a disgraceful and embarrassing decision ‌that had left a stain on Norway, which hosts the Nobel committee. Trump unleashed on Norway hours after the committee awarded this year's prize to ‌Navi Pillay, a former International Criminal Court judge who oversaw a ‌UN report that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza.

Trump called Pillay a "mystery person" during a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. "I never heard of the person. Nobody ⁠did." Each year ​of his ⁠presidency, Trump has expressed disappointment at his failure to win the prize.

"This is an ⁠indelible stain on the country of Norway and those people that made ​such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision," Trump said. He listed a number ⁠of conflicts that he claimed a role in resolving and said he has helped ⁠prevent ​wars from breaking out between North and South Korea, Japan and North Korea, and China and Taiwan, without providing evidence.

"The Nobel ⁠Peace Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues ⁠who are ⁠anti-democracy and really enemies of civilization. And we will not forget, Norway," he said.

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