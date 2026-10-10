Taiwan cherishes peace but will not give up its freedom, president says
Taiwan cherishes peace but will not give up its freedom, and there must be respect for the right of Taiwan's people to exist, President Lai Ching-te said on Saturday in his national day speech.
"Our aim by increasing investment in national defence is not to provoke; rather, it is to deter war. And we are strengthening our self-defence not to abandon dialogue, but to ensure that dialogue can take place on the basis of parity and dignity," he added.