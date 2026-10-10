Taiwan cherishes peace but will not give up its freedom, president says

​Taiwan ​cherishes peace ‌but will not ​give up its freedom, ‌and there must be respect for the right of Taiwan's people ‌to exist, President Lai ‌Ching-te said on Saturday in his national day speech.

"Our aim by ⁠increasing ​investment ⁠in national defence is not to ⁠provoke; rather, it is to ​deter war. And we ⁠are strengthening our self-defence not to ⁠abandon ​dialogue, but to ensure that dialogue can take ⁠place on the basis of ⁠parity ⁠and dignity," he added.