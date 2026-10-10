Taiwan cherishes peace but will not give up its freedom, president says

Taiwan cherishes peace ​but will not give up its freedom, ​and there must be ‌respect for ​the right of Taiwan's people to exist, President Lai Ching-te said on Saturday in his national day speech.

Democratically governed ‌Taiwan has faced increased military and political pressure from China, which views the island as its own territory over the strong objections of the government in Taipei. Taiwan is ramping up ‌defence spending and modernising its armed forces, but faces a China that has ‌a far larger military and is adding advanced new weapons such as stealth fighter jets, aircraft carriers and a huge array of missiles.

Speaking outside the presidential office, Lai said that peace cannot rely ⁠solely ​on "wishes". China continues to apply ⁠military pressure and Taiwan's resolve is about whether the international community still believes that force cannot override ⁠rules, and that the powerful cannot strip a people of their right to determine their ​own future, he added.

"Taiwan cherishes peace, but we will not give up our freedom. ⁠We are open to exchanges, but will not accept subordination," Lai said. China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not ⁠immediately ​respond to a request for comment on his speech. China calls Lai a "separatist" and has rebuffed his repeated offers of talks.

Lai said that his ⁠government's increased investment in defence is not to provoke but to deter war. "And we are ⁠strengthening our self-defence ⁠not to abandon dialogue, but to ensure that dialogue can take place on the basis of parity and dignity," he added.