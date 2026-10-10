Motorcycling-Trackhouse's Fernandez takes first pole at Indonesian GP

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez grabbed a career-first pole ​at the Indonesian Grand Prix on Saturday, with ​title contenders Jorge Martin and Marc ‌Marquez ​set to start on the second row. Fernandez, who won the British MotoGP in August, finished quickest with a lap of one minute 28.852 seconds -- 0.109 ‌quicker than Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi.

"Too many times, I was very close to taking pole (in the past)," said Fernandez, who also set a lap record during practice on Friday. "Yesterday, I started to feel super comfortable with the bike. This ‌morning, to be honest, I didn't really feel like that.

"I just tried to be calm, tried to ‌not be nervous. Now we have a very good opportunity, let's try to enjoy and let's try to fight for the victory." VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio completed the front row with a strong display on his birthday.

Bezzecchi was content with second place despite ⁠having to ​abandon what looked set ⁠to be a pole-winning lap when yellow flags were waved following a Fermin Aldeguer crash. "I'm very happy. It was a good job ⁠this morning in practice, but also in the qualifying, I was confident on the bike," the Italian said.

"Unfortunately, I met ​a yellow flag in the second stint, but I'm very, very happy, satisfied. It's a very ⁠good first row for this afternoon, but also for tomorrow." Defending champion Marquez of Ducati was fourth-quickest, just ahead of title rival and championship ⁠leader ​Martin of Aprilia.

With six rounds remaining in the season, including the Indonesian MotoGP, the outcome of the championship is hanging on a knife-edge as Martin sits on 333 points - just two above Marquez. Marquez will ⁠fancy his chances of closing that gap this weekend, but the weight of history is against him, with ⁠the Spaniard having a ⁠disastrous record at the Mandalika circuit, where he has never completed a full MotoGP race.

Last year, he suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in the race after a ‌crunching collision with ‌Bezzecchi on the opening lap.