Motorcycling-Trackhouse's Fernandez takes first pole at Indonesian GP
Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez grabbed a career-first pole at the Indonesian Grand Prix on Saturday, with title contenders Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez set to start on the second row. Fernandez, who won the British MotoGP in August, finished quickest with a lap of one minute 28.852 seconds -- 0.109 quicker than Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi.
"Too many times, I was very close to taking pole (in the past)," said Fernandez, who also set a lap record during practice on Friday. "Yesterday, I started to feel super comfortable with the bike. This morning, to be honest, I didn't really feel like that.
"I just tried to be calm, tried to not be nervous. Now we have a very good opportunity, let's try to enjoy and let's try to fight for the victory." VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio completed the front row with a strong display on his birthday.
Bezzecchi was content with second place despite having to abandon what looked set to be a pole-winning lap when yellow flags were waved following a Fermin Aldeguer crash. "I'm very happy. It was a good job this morning in practice, but also in the qualifying, I was confident on the bike," the Italian said.
"Unfortunately, I met a yellow flag in the second stint, but I'm very, very happy, satisfied. It's a very good first row for this afternoon, but also for tomorrow." Defending champion Marquez of Ducati was fourth-quickest, just ahead of title rival and championship leader Martin of Aprilia.
With six rounds remaining in the season, including the Indonesian MotoGP, the outcome of the championship is hanging on a knife-edge as Martin sits on 333 points - just two above Marquez. Marquez will fancy his chances of closing that gap this weekend, but the weight of history is against him, with the Spaniard having a disastrous record at the Mandalika circuit, where he has never completed a full MotoGP race.
Last year, he suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in the race after a crunching collision with Bezzecchi on the opening lap.