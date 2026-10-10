Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Moyes surprised Everton owners are open to sale of controlling stake

Everton manager David Moyes said on ​Friday he was surprised by The Friedkin Group's decision to consider selling a controlling stake in the ​Premier League club, less than two years after the US-based outfit took ‌over. TFG ​said earlier on Friday it was open to selling a controlling stake as part of efforts to attract fresh investment, less than two years after it acquired Everton from former owner Farhad Moshiri in December 2024.

NHL roundup: Logan Stankoven's hat trick lifts Hurricanes past Canucks

Logan Stankoven posted his first career hat trick after Andrei Svechnikov scored ‌two first-period power play goals as the Carolina Hurricanes ripped the Vancouver Canucks 7-2 on Thursday night at Raleigh, N.C. Sean Walker notched his first career four-assist game, and Shayne Gostisbehere, Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall all had two assists. Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves, helping Carolina's winning streak reach three games. The Hurricanes, who never led in their first two home games last week, scored three times on five shots on goal in the first 9 1/2 minutes.

Ravens ‌QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Baltimore's Week 5 game Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Jesse Minter said Friday that Tyler Huntley would be the ‌starter at Atlanta (2-2).

Guardians' Gavin Williams starting Game 5 vs. White Sox after closing Game 4

Gavin Williams will start the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday in Cleveland, two days after he closed out the Game 4 victory. The right-hander needed 18 pitches to record three outs and finish the 9-5 road victory on Thursday when the Guardians evened the best-of-five series.

Rangers G Igor Shesterkin (lower body) won't return vs. Caps

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin exited in the second period against the ⁠host Washington Capitals ​with a lower-body injury Friday night and will not return. ⁠Shesterkin, who entered this contest with a 3-1-0 record and 1.75 goals- against average on the young season, appeared to awkwardly jam his right skate into the goal post while sliding into position to make a save with 11:40 remaining in the middle frame of ⁠a 1-1 game.

Knicks table contract talks for Karl-Anthony Towns, others

The New York Knicks are pausing potential contract extensions until later in the season, the team announced Friday. The news affects All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and guards Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek. ​Each is eligible for an extension and the Knicks have until June 30 to get those deals done.

David Puig leaves LIV as Bryson DeChambeau reportedly eyes Europe starts

The DP World Tour, formerly known as ⁠the European Tour, may hold the key for many players departing LIV Golf. Spanish youngster David Puig announced Thursday that he would not stay with LIV as it restructures for the future, switching his membership to the DP World Tour. And two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau is reportedly ⁠weighing ​more starts in Europe, as well.

Trump cancels trip to Alabama football game amid looming hurricane

US President Donald Trump on Friday canceled a planned trip to Alabama on Saturday for a college football game with a hurricane expected to impact the city where the Alabama-Georgia contest is to be played. Trump still plans to speak at a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, in support of Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, he ⁠said in a social media post.

Tennis-Hurkacz hands Djokovic early Shanghai exit with first win over Serb

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz beat Novak Djokovic for the first time as he dumped the four-times champion out of the Shanghai Masters ⁠with a 6-4 6-3 second-round victory on Friday. Tenth seed Djokovic arrived ⁠in Shanghai fresh from winning a record seventh China Open crown after Australia's Alex de Minaur retired with a groin injury in Tuesday's final.

NFL-Mike Ditka, Hall of Fame player and Bears coach, dies at 86

Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end best known as the slick-haired and mustachioed head coach who ‌led the NFL's Chicago Bears to their ‌only Super Bowl triumph in 1986, has died. He was 86. Ditka's death was announced in a statement by his family ​on Friday. No cause of death was given.