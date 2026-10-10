Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Glaukos says late-stage eye disease treatment shows lasting benefits after single dose

Glaukos said on Wednesday patients treated with its late-stage eye disease therapy maintained improvements in vision and corneal shape three years after a single treatment for keratoconus, a disease that can progressively ​distort vision. The medtech firm said patients who received a single Epioxa treatment did not require additional intervention during the three-year follow-up period.

US FDA approves Asahi Kasei's drug for persistent herpes infections

The US FDA ​on Friday approved Japan's Asahi Kasei's drug for persistent herpes simplex virus sores in certain patients with weakened immune systems who have not ‌responded to available antiviral ​treatments. The oral drug, called pritelivir, was developed by German drugmaker Aicuris, which Asahi Kasei acquired in April

Teva wins FDA approval for monthly schizophrenia injection Weltruza

Teva said on Friday it had received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Weltruza, a once-monthly injection for adults with schizophrenia. Weltruza is the second US-approved product from Israel-based Teva's partnership with French biotech company Medincell after Uzedy, a long-acting injectable form of antipsychotic drug risperidone, which the FDA approved in 2023.

Nvidia-backed Iambic Therapeutics launches IPO as biotechs buck market gloom

Nvidia-backed Iambic Therapeutics, which uses AI to develop drugs, is aiming to raise up to $159.4 million in its US IPO, as the biotech sector emerges as a ‌bright spot in an otherwise lackluster market. The initial public offering would value the drugmaker at up to $805.8 million — towards the top of its indicated price range — based on the number of outstanding shares listed in its prospectus, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

North Carolina reports first flu death of 2026-27 season

North Carolina has reported its first flu death of the 2026-2027 season, state health officials said on Thursday, urging residents to get vaccinated against seasonal respiratory illnesses. An adult living in the central part of the state died from flu complications during the first week of October, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

US states label abortion drugs a 'public nuisance' in bid to curb access

Three Republican-led US states are testing a novel legal argument as they seek to stem the flow of abortion pills to residents who can still obtain them from out-of-state providers despite their abortion bans. Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas filed two lawsuits last week ‌claiming that medical providers are creating a "public nuisance" by mailing abortion drugs over state lines and that New York, California and Massachusetts have aided that conduct by adopting shield laws protecting abortion providers from out-of-state prosecution and civil liability.

Russia says checks following Siberian plague lab death are complete

Russia said on Thursday it had completed health checks on all the contacts of a deceased lab worker at a plague research facility in Siberia, signalling a ‌desire to draw a line under the affair. Statements from the state health watchdog and the regional governor said monitoring of all the dead woman's contacts had concluded, and reiterated that no dangerous pathogens had been found in nearly 5,000 samples.

Argenx discontinues Vyvgart study in Sjögren's disease, shares tumble

Argenx said on Thursday it had discontinued a late-stage study of its efgartigimod drug in adults with Sjögren's disease, an autoimmune condition that damages the glands producing tears and saliva, putting its shares on track for their biggest one-day fall in almost three years. The drug, commercialized under Vyvgart, has become one of Europe's most successful biotech launches through its use in treatment of two other autoimmune diseases, and Argenx sees rheumatology as a potential new growth platform for it. Sjögren's is primarily diagnosed and treated by rheumatologists.

People in Russian-occupied Ukrainian town risk 'road of death' to get food

Trapped and facing starvation, residents of the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine risk their lives to travel for hours by foot and bicycle along mine-strewn roads to get food and water. The main route out of the town, lying near the front line east of the Dnipro ⁠River, heads deeper into Russian-controlled ​areas. It is littered with burned-out cars and charred by blasts, according to witnesses, relatives, humanitarian groups and video footage verified ⁠by Reuters. Attack drones prowl overhead.

US measles cases rise to 4,080, CDC says

The US CDC on Friday reported 4,080 confirmed measles cases in the country as of October 8, up 193 from a week earlier. Here are key details:

Health Rounds: Blindness treatment based on Nobel-winning research shows promise

It's Nobel Prize season and today we feature promising early results of a novel technique for treating blindness that made Nobel laureates of three scientists this week. We also report on two studies comparing treatment options presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology meeting. NOBEL-WINNING ⁠THERAPY SHOWS EARLY PROMISE IN BLIND PATIENTS

New York governor plans to seek federal help to tackle measles outbreak

New York Governor Kathy Hochul will seek federal assistance to tackle the measles outbreak in the state, including support from the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, her spokesperson said. Hochul will make a "detailed and specific request for assistance from the federal government," spokesperson Nicolette Simmonds told Reuters late on Wednesday.

City Therapeutics eyes valuation of up to $956.3 million in US IPO ​amid biotech listing push

City Therapeutics on Friday said it is targeting a valuation of up to $956.3 million in its US initial public offering, as biotech companies press ahead with listings despite market uncertainty. The Massachusetts-based company is seeking to raise up to $184.7 million by offering 9.7 million shares priced between $17 and $19 each

Abortion drug safety review will be completed by March, US FDA says

The Trump administration plans to ⁠complete a review of the abortion drug mifepristone by March 2027, according to a court filing, paving the way for potential changes that could limit access to the pills. The US Food and Drug Administration in a filing in Louisiana federal court late on Wednesday said it expects to receive the results of a study on the drug's safety risks in December and will issue a report after interpreting them.

Most Medicare Advantage drug plan enrollees in high-quality plans, US government says

The US government said on Thursday that about 71% of Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan enrollees are currently in contracts ⁠that will ​have quality ratings of four stars or higher in 2027, a measure aimed at helping consumers compare health plans. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, part of the US Department of Health and Human Services, rates Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans on a scale of one to five stars, with five stars indicating the highest quality. Higher ratings lead to bonus payments from the government that collectively amount to billions of dollars and boost plan enrollment.

Explainer-What do we know so far about plague institute lab worker's death in Russia?

A laboratory worker at a plague research institute in Siberia fell ill and died in undisclosed circumstances on October 2, prompting authorities to initially quarantine about 200 people and causing public health fears on social media. Here's what we know about the case, which officials have not linked to her work or plague, and about the disease she studied.

Viatris bets on non-opioid pain drugs ⁠with $1.65 billion Pacira deal

Drugmaker Viatris said on Thursday it would buy Pacira BioSciences for $1.65 billion in cash, adding two non-opioid pain treatments to its portfolio as it looks to build out higher-value branded medicines beyond its core generics business. Viatris will pay $36.50 per share, representing a 44.8% premium to the stock's last close. Pacira shares rose about 44% in morning trading, while Viatris shares slipped nearly 2%.

Kenya says tests on suspected Ebola case ⁠come back negative

Preliminary laboratory results on a sample from a Kenyan patient who was suspected of having Ebola have come back negative, ⁠the governor of the county where he is being treated said on Thursday. Kenya reported its first-ever Ebola case on Tuesday after a citizen who had travelled from Democratic Republic of Congo died of the virus in Nairobi.

Humana surges after topping 2027 Medicare star ratings

Humana's shares rose 15% on Friday after analysts named it the top beneficiary of the new star ratings for 2027 Medicare Advantage plans, marking a sharp turnaround for the health insurer. Humana said 95% of its Medicare Advantage members will be enrolled in plans rated four stars or higher in 2027, up from just 20% in 2026, and above J.P. Morgan's expectations of 60% to 70%.

US FDA flags ‌four deaths in Newron's schizophrenia drug studies

Italy's Newron Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday the US FDA had ‌identified four deaths among patients treated with its experimental schizophrenia drug in feedback following the agency's earlier decision to place a clinical hold on the treatment's trial in the US. Shares of the Switzerland-listed company fell 5.7% in afternoon trading ​after the US Food and Drug Administration raised safety concerns, including the potential risk of irregular heart rhythms.