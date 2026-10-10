Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Spotify renews multiyear deal with podcaster Joe Rogan

Spotify said on Thursday it had signed a new multiyear licensing agreement with ​podcaster Joe Rogan for "The Joe Rogan Experience", extending a partnership that began in 2020. The renewal has similar terms to Rogan's ​previous deal, which carried an estimated earnout of $250 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing ‌people ​familiar with the matter.

Ella Langley show canceled over security threat; police say area is safe

Country music star Ella Langley's Friday night performance in Oklahoma was canceled shortly before it was scheduled to start over what the singer called a "serious security threat." Police said they conducted security checks after a caller warned of harm but found no credible threat.

Motor racing-Singapore Grand Prix entertainment may be curbed ‌if haze worsens, FIA says

Haze blanketing Singapore could lead to restrictions on entertainment and other outdoor activities at this weekend's Grand Prix but the race itself will not be affected, the motorsport's governing FIA said on Thursday. Singapore has been shrouded in smoke for weeks, with air quality in the "unhealthy" range a day before the race weekend and during a busy week of conferences with regional, business, cryptocurrency and sports leaders gathering in the city-state.

Genre-defying Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

Canadian poet and writer Anne Carson, whose work often blends ‌verse, prose, dialogue and translation in a genre-defying mix, won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday for what the Swedish Academy called her "bold and inventive oeuvre". "Crazy, I think they're all crazy," Carson told Icelandic broadcaster RUV when asked how ‌she was feeling after learning she had won while on the Arctic island. "I'll get a sticker on the front of my book."

Margaret Qualley drawn to 'emotional ride' of romantic drama 'Love of Your Life'

Actor Margaret Qualley, who stars in Amazon's heartbreaking and unexpected romance "Love of Your Life," said she gravitated towards the script because it took her on an "emotional ride." "I was just blown away, and I cried reading it," Qualley told Reuters ahead of the film's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

New ‘Bridgerton’ series to follow young Violet and Edmund Bridgerton romance

A new “Bridgerton” limited television series centered on a younger version of Violet Bridgerton is in the works, Netflix and ⁠Shondaland announced on ​Instagram on Thursday. "The time has come for us to turn our attention ⁠to the Matriarch of our beloved Bridgertons," the social media post said, referring to Violet Bridgerton, who has been portrayed by English actress Ruth Gemmell across the first four seasons of the Netflix series.

Exclusive-Britain's BBC, Channel 4 discuss broader tie-up to cut costs, sources say

Britain's BBC and Channel 4 have held preliminary talks with the ⁠government about a broader tie-up of some operations, two people with direct knowledge of the discussions said, in a potential shake-up of the country's public broadcasters. One option under discussion would combine Channel 4's advertising operations, channels including E4 and Film4, and its video-on-demand services, with UKTV, a commercial subsidiary of the ​BBC, the people told Reuters.

Catherine Zeta-Jones finally puts her Welsh accent to work in show 'Kill Jackie'

It was not until Catherine Zeta-Jones began working on the Prime Video series "Kill Jackie" that she had an epiphany: for the first time in ⁠her career, she would be playing a character with a Welsh accent, matching her own. "Jackie Price is Welsh. Even her name sounds Welsh," Zeta-Jones told Reuters, referring to the former drug dealer turned art dealer she portrays in the series.

Paramount to develop Cyberpunk 2077 film, lifting CD Projekt RED's shares

Paramount Pictures is developing a live-action film set ⁠in the ​universe of CD Projekt RED's video game "Cyberpunk 2077" alongside producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, entertainment outlet Deadline reported on Thursday, which sent the Polish game developer's shares 3% higher in early Friday trading. "We're excited about Paramount as a future partner who shares our creative ambitions for the Cyberpunk franchise," Michal Nowakowski, joint-CEO of CD Projekt RED, said in a post on social media platform X late on Thursday. "We look forward to sharing more details at the appropriate time."

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' expands with new prequel series 'Avatar Kuruk: Wave of ⁠Chaos'

The world of successful TV franchise "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is expanding once again, with a new prequel series that will follow the story of a rebellious teenager Avatar — a being who controls the elements. Franchise co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko announced the animated ⁠TV series, titled "Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos," on Friday at New York ⁠Comic Con, with attendees getting a first look at Kuruk and his pet, Nikik.

Canada celebrates 'serendipitous' cultural moment as Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Poet and writer Anne Carson won the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday, spurring celebrations in her native Canada, a country that has long lived in the shadow of its southern neighbor but is enjoying heightened global attention as a foil to ‌President Donald Trump's America. Michael Cobb, an English professor ‌at the University of Toronto who has taught Carson's work for nearly 25 years, said the prize coincided with a period of ​growing international curiosity about Canada, recalling a recent trip to Europe.