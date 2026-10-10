UK zoo reports 'serious incident' at tiger enclosure

​A British ​zoo ‌reported a "serious ​incident" at its tiger enclosure ‌on Saturday, which local media said involved a man entering the ‌animal's pen. Yorkshire Wildlife Park ‌in northern England said emergency services were on the scene and ⁠it ​was ⁠working with authorities to ascertain what had ⁠happened.

The zoo said it ​had closed for the day ⁠and would not open on Sunday. "The ⁠safety ​and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and animals remain ⁠our highest priority," Yorkshire Wildlife ⁠Park ⁠said in a statement on its website.