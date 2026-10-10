WHO says Russia confirms death at research lab, no plague case registered

The ​World ​Health Organization ‌said on Saturday ​that Russia's state ‌health regulator confirmed the death of a lab worker at ‌a plague research facility ‌in Siberia and had informed the WHO that no ⁠case ​of ⁠plague had been registered.

A laboratory worker ⁠at a plague research institute ​in Siberia fell ill and ⁠died in undisclosed circumstances ⁠on October ​2, prompting authorities to quarantine about ⁠200 people and causing public health ⁠fears ⁠on social media.