WHO says Russia confirms death at research lab, no plague case registered
The World Health Organization said on Saturday that Russia's state health regulator confirmed the death of a lab worker at a plague research facility in Siberia and had informed the WHO that no case of plague had been registered.
A laboratory worker at a plague research institute in Siberia fell ill and died in undisclosed circumstances on October 2, prompting authorities to quarantine about 200 people and causing public health fears on social media.