Man seriously injured by tiger after entering enclosure at British zoo
British police said a man had been seriously injured after he was attacked by a tiger after entering its enclosure at Yorkshire Wildfire Park on Saturday.
The force, South Yorkshire Police, said they were called to the zoo after reports the man had entered the tiger's enclosure, where the tiger remained. They said there is no wider risk to the public. The zoo issued a statement saying it had shut due to a "serious incident" at the tiger enclosure and it was working with authorities to ascertain what had happened.
"The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and animals remain our highest priority," Yorkshire Wildlife Park said in a statement on its website.