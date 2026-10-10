Man seriously injured by tiger after entering enclosure at British zoo

​British police said ‌a man ​had been seriously injured after he was ‌attacked by a tiger after entering its enclosure at Yorkshire Wildfire Park on Saturday.

The ‌force, South Yorkshire Police, said they ‌were called to the zoo after reports the man had entered the tiger's enclosure, where the ⁠tiger ​remained. ⁠They said there is no wider risk ⁠to the public. The zoo issued a statement saying ​it had shut due to a "serious ⁠incident" at the tiger enclosure and it ⁠was ​working with authorities to ascertain what had happened.

"The safety and wellbeing ⁠of our visitors, staff and animals remain our ⁠highest ⁠priority," Yorkshire Wildlife Park said in a statement on its website.