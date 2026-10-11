Rubio pledges US cooperation in Okinawa murder case

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 00:29 IST
Rubio pledges US cooperation in Okinawa murder case

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ​on Saturday vowed to cooperate ​with Japanese authorities investigating allegations ‌that ​a US Marine murdered a woman in Okinawa, a case that sparked protests and prompted a US military ‌curfew and mandatory training in standards and discipline. The top US diplomat spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu in a phone call, the US Department of State said ‌in a statement following the death of a local woman in ‌a hotel that has renewed tensions over the US military presence.

"Rubio expressed sincere condolences over the death of a Japanese national in Okinawa, as well as the United States’ determination to ⁠communicate ​and fully cooperate ⁠with the Government of Japan and local authorities as they conduct an investigation," the department said. Devin ⁠Jacob Ballard, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, was arrested on October 4 ​on suspicion of robbing and murdering Anna Yagi, 39, in a hotel ⁠in the capital Naha, according to local police. Ballard has denied the allegations.

US military personnel ⁠stationed ​on Okinawa have been given a month-long curfew and banned from drinking alcohol while they undergo discipline training following the incident. Japan hosts the largest ⁠overseas contingent of US forces globally, with most of the 18,000 Japan-based Marines ⁠stationed on Okinawa.

Rubio and ⁠Toshimitsu also discussed US sanctions on the International Criminal Court and the upcoming G20 Foreign Ministers gathering in Atlanta scheduled ‌to begin ‌October 30.

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