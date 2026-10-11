Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US FDA approves Asahi Kasei's drug for persistent herpes infections

The ​US FDA on Friday approved Japan's Asahi Kasei's drug for persistent herpes ​simplex virus sores in certain patients with weakened immune ‌systems ​who have not responded to available antiviral treatments. The oral drug, called pritelivir, was developed by German drugmaker Aicuris, which Asahi Kasei acquired in April

Teva wins FDA approval for monthly schizophrenia injection Weltruza

Teva said on Friday it had received approval ‌from the US Food and Drug Administration for Weltruza, a once-monthly injection for adults with schizophrenia. Weltruza is the second US-approved product from Israel-based Teva's partnership with French biotech company Medincell after Uzedy, a long-acting injectable form of antipsychotic drug risperidone, which the FDA approved in 2023.

WHO unsure what caused pneumonia that killed plague-lab worker in Russia

The World Health Organization said ‌on Saturday that it still does not know what caused the pneumonia that killed a Russian lab worker at an anti-plague research center in Siberia this month, ‌and that no case of plague had been registered. The WHO said the Russian state regulator reported that tests of the lab worker and those who came in contact with her were negative for the high-threat pathogens tested, that her contacts still showed no symptoms, and that no further linked cases of severe pneumonia had been identified.

US measles cases rise to 4,080, CDC says

The US CDC on Friday ⁠reported 4,080 ​confirmed measles cases in the country as ⁠of October 8, up 193 from a week earlier. Here are key details:

Health Rounds: Blindness treatment based on Nobel-winning research shows promise

It's Nobel Prize season and today we feature promising early results of a ⁠novel technique for treating blindness that made Nobel laureates of three scientists this week. We also report on two studies comparing treatment options presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology ​meeting. NOBEL-WINNING THERAPY SHOWS EARLY PROMISE IN BLIND PATIENTS

City Therapeutics eyes valuation of up to $956.3 million in US IPO amid biotech listing push

City Therapeutics on ⁠Friday said it is targeting a valuation of up to $956.3 million in its US initial public offering, as biotech companies press ahead with listings despite market uncertainty. The Massachusetts-based company is seeking to raise up to $184.7 ⁠million ​by offering 9.7 million shares priced between $17 and $19 each

Philips wins Dutch court battle with shareholders over recall

A Dutch court on Saturday dismissed demands by shareholders of health technology company Philips for an investigation into allegations of misleading disclosures and management failures linked to the company's recall of sleep apnea devices. A large group of shareholders ⁠had demanded a court inquiry, as they said Philips executives had responded too late to the problems that led to the massive recall and had failed to ⁠adequately inform investors.

Humana surges after topping 2027 ⁠Medicare star ratings

Humana's shares rose 15% on Friday after analysts named it the top beneficiary of the new star ratings for 2027 Medicare Advantage plans, marking a sharp turnaround for the health insurer. Humana said 95% of its Medicare Advantage members will be ‌enrolled in plans rated ‌four stars or higher in 2027, up from just 20% in 2026, and above ​J.P. Morgan's expectations of 60% to 70%.