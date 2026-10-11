Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Ella Langley show canceled over security threat; police say area is safe
Country music star Ella Langley's Friday night performance in Oklahoma was canceled shortly before it was scheduled to start over what the singer called a "serious security threat." Police said they conducted security checks after a caller warned of harm but found no credible threat.
Catherine Zeta-Jones finally puts her Welsh accent to work in show 'Kill Jackie'
It was not until Catherine Zeta-Jones began working on the Prime Video series "Kill Jackie" that she had an epiphany: for the first time in her career, she would be playing a character with a Welsh accent, matching her own. "Jackie Price is Welsh. Even her name sounds Welsh," Zeta-Jones told Reuters, referring to the former drug dealer turned art dealer she portrays in the series.
Paramount to develop Cyberpunk 2077 film, lifting CD Projekt RED's shares
Paramount Pictures is developing a live-action film set in the universe of CD Projekt RED's video game "Cyberpunk 2077" alongside producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, entertainment outlet Deadline reported on Thursday, which sent the Polish game developer's shares 3% higher in early Friday trading. "We're excited about Paramount as a future partner who shares our creative ambitions for the Cyberpunk franchise," Michal Nowakowski, joint-CEO of CD Projekt RED, said in a post on social media platform X late on Thursday. "We look forward to sharing more details at the appropriate time."
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' expands with new prequel series 'Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos'
The world of successful TV franchise "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is expanding once again, with a new prequel series that will follow the story of a rebellious teenager Avatar — a being who controls the elements. Franchise co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko announced the animated TV series, titled "Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos," on Friday at New York Comic Con, with attendees getting a first look at Kuruk and his pet, Nikik.