Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Verstappen ​claims first Singapore win as nine retirements ​mar chaotic sprint

Red Bull's Max ‌Verstappen tasted ​victory in Singapore for the first time as the polesitter won a chaotic sprint on Saturday after the start was delayed by ‌over 30 minutes due to heavy rain while nine cars retired, a record for sprint races. The victory was the first of any kind for the Dutchman in Singapore as he took the chequered ‌flag ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

NHL roundup: Capitals win as Rangers G ‌Igor Shesterkin injured

Boone Jenner scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the host Washington Capitals won 3-1 on Friday, cooling off the New York Rangers, who lost star goaltender Igor Shesterkin to a lower-body injury. Timothy ⁠Liljegren also scored, ​Tom Wilson added ⁠an empty-netter and Logan Thompson made 22 saves for Washington, which has won three of its first four on the ⁠season. The Capitals also snapped the Rangers' four-game winning streak.

Tennis-UN Human Rights office condemns racist abuse targeting Gauff

The United ​Nations Human Rights office has condemned online racist abuse faced by Coco Gauff after ⁠a replayed point sparked a backlash against the American tennis player this week. Gauff was targeted after stopping play during ⁠a ​crucial point in her win over Sun Xinran at the China Open, raising her hand to complain about a flickering advertising board as Sun was about to hit a winner.

Soccer-Ronaldo provisionally ⁠suspended after national team walkout, media reports say

Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football ⁠Federation (FPF) after disciplinary proceedings were ⁠opened over the forward's departure from the national team camp, Portuguese media reported on Saturday. The 41-year-old left the squad's base in Copenhagen before Portugal's ‌Nations League match ‌against Denmark last week, after a rift with ​head coach Jorge Jesus.