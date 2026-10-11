Ukraine will halt strikes on refineries if Russia stops energy attacks, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine is ready to halt its attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow ceases its own strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, noting that any steps to de-escalate the conflict must be mutual and come with real guarantees. Zelenskiy, speaking on the Telegram app, said he would continue conversations with European leaders on Sunday, and there were daily conversations around additional air defence packages, including ammunition for combat aircraft. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to replace Zelenskiy and said "he better damn well stop" hitting Russian oil refineries.
Zelenskiy said the death toll in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia had risen to 23 people, including four children, after it was struck heavily by Russia on Saturday.