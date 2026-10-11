Ukraine will halt strikes on refineries if Russia stops energy attacks, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine ​is ready to ​halt its attacks ‌on Russian ​oil refineries if Moscow ceases its own strikes ‌on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, noting that any steps ‌to de-escalate the conflict must be mutual and ‌come with real guarantees. Zelenskiy, speaking on the Telegram app, said he would continue conversations with ⁠European ​leaders ⁠on Sunday, and there were daily conversations around additional ⁠air defence packages, including ammunition for combat aircraft. ​On Saturday, US President Donald Trump called ⁠on Ukraine to replace Zelenskiy and said "he better ⁠damn ​well stop" hitting Russian oil refineries.

Zelenskiy said the death toll in the ⁠southern city of Zaporizhzhia had risen to 23 people, ⁠including ⁠four children, after it was struck heavily by Russia on Saturday.